Gaming accessory maker GuliKit is back at it with another interesting product reveal. This time it's a new docking station, designed not only for the Nintendo Switch but also for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Ayaneo' consoles.

As you can see, the design is inspired by the Super Nintendo model released in North America. In other words, the boxy one with purple highlights. The middle section, where a cartridge would normally be inserted on a real Super Nintendo, is replaced by an area that slides open on this product, and that's where you slot in your system of choice.

As you can also see, the back features all the important ports from AC, ethernet, HDMI to USB and even USB-C. There are no details about a price or release date just yet, so when we learn more we'll let you know.

GuliKit is best known for its 'Hall Effect Joystick', which aims to eliminate drift in Switch Joy-Con controllers. You can learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: