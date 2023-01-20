Gaming accessory company Gulikit has released a new 'Hall Joystick' for Switch Joy-Con controllers, promising no drifting or wear and tear with easy "drop in" installation.
We're currently in the process of procuring a set for ourselves, so look out for our verdict in the near future, but for now you can check out the product for yourself via the link at the bottom of the article. The Hall Joystick itself costs $29.70 / £29.70, but that might be worth it for the reassurance that drifting may become a thing of the past.
While Gulikit states that installation is easy with "no hassles", the official website also clarifies that the replacement joystick is for repair purposes only, and you'll need to make sure that you have the relevant repair skills before you purchase a set.
Recent reviews on Amazon appear to confirm that, yes, these are completely legit and work with no issues, so it might be worth looking into if you've burned your way through multiple Joy-Con controllers in the past.
I would love to fix my two pairs of drifting joycons, but I really really really don't trust myself with opening and replacing controller parts. :/
How do we know this isn't just a better branded and package version of alternatives that cost a third of this? What's different about the components here?
@riChchestM These sticks use the "Hall Effect" effect system, which doesn't rely on physical contact to measure the stick movement, unlike the potentiometers in the retail Joycon.
Nintendo is shipping and fixing them for free, so this seems like an expensive fix.
