Gaming accessory company Gulikit has released a new 'Hall Joystick' for Switch Joy-Con controllers, promising no drifting or wear and tear with easy "drop in" installation.

We're currently in the process of procuring a set for ourselves, so look out for our verdict in the near future, but for now you can check out the product for yourself via the link at the bottom of the article. The Hall Joystick itself costs $29.70 / £29.70, but that might be worth it for the reassurance that drifting may become a thing of the past.

While Gulikit states that installation is easy with "no hassles", the official website also clarifies that the replacement joystick is for repair purposes only, and you'll need to make sure that you have the relevant repair skills before you purchase a set.

Recent reviews on Amazon appear to confirm that, yes, these are completely legit and work with no issues, so it might be worth looking into if you've burned your way through multiple Joy-Con controllers in the past.

Will you be looking to purchase the Gulikit Hall Joystick, or are you happy with your Joy-Con as they are? Let us know with a comment!