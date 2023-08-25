California software developer GameDriver has announced it's now an official Nintendo middleware tools provider.

Developers working on Switch games will now be able to utilise GameDriver's automated testing solutions to optimise game development and the quality assurance process. This also gives Switch developers working with Unity access to a suite of automated testing features - enhancing the creation and QA process. GameDriver plans to extend its on-device testing capabilities for the Switch to Unreal Engine and Godot in the "near future".

Here's a statement from GameDriver co-founder and CEO Robert Gutierrez about this announcement:

"We are honored to be included as a middleware partner by Nintendo. Nintendo has always been associated with producing only the highest quality entertainment and at GameDriver our goal has always been to enable developers and studios to achieve the level of QA quality that Nintendo is known for. Being added to Nintendo’s list of available middleware partners highlights the strength of the GameDriver platform and backs up Nintendo’s commitment to high-quality games.”

And below is a little bit more about how GameDriver benefits developers working on Switch games (via Business Wire):