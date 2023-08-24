After a number of successful crowdfunding campaigns, publisher Edia has now announced a new one - Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2.

This latest crowdfunded effort for Switch will be handled via another Makuake campaign. This latest one is seeking three million Yen (about $20k USD). At the time of writing, it's almost reached the one million mark.

Here are the three role-playing games that will be offered in this collection (via Gematsu):

- Cosmic Fantasy 3: Bouken Shounen Rei (September 1992, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²)

- Cosmic Fantasy 4: Ginga Shounen Densetsu – Totsunyuu-hen Densetsu no Prelude (June 1994, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²)

- Cosmic Fantasy 4: Ginga Shounen Densetsu – Gekitou-hen Hikari no Uchuu no Naka de… (November 1994, PC Engine Super CD-ROM²)

The original Cosmic Fantasy Collection for Nintendo Switch was released in Japan last December. You can learn more about it in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: