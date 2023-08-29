Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Tue 29th Aug, 2023 01:00 BST]:

Following the official announcement last month, Arc System Works has now released the first official trailer highlighting all the games in the Double Dragon Collection. It's mentioned at the end that it's "expected to release on November 9th, 2023".

Original article [Fri 28th Jul, 2023 05:30 BST]:

Following the release of Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons on the Switch this week, Arc System Works has now announced Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance for all platforms including Nintendo's hybrid system. They will both be available as standalone digital purchases.

"The long-awaited Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon are making a double comeback this year! After 20 years, the first official ports for both games will be making their way to modern consoles on November 9, 2023."

In addition to this, a Double Dragon Collection has also been announced for the Switch. It will be made available physically and digitally in Japan and will contain Super and Advance along with the original four games previously released as standalone purchases on the eShop.

The collection package will arrive in Japan later this year on 9th November 2023. Here's the full list (via Gematsu):

If we hear any updates, we'll let you know. Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance have also been confirmed for Xbox and PlayStation platforms, but the collection offering appears to be limited to the Switch for now.

