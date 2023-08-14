Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bullet-Hell Shmup Castle of Shikigami 2 launched digitally on the Switch eShop earlier this year, and while Red Art Games had previously announced a physical release would be incoming, we weren't sure what exactly this would entail until now.

Launching in Q2 2024 (oof), the release will comprise three separate SKUs: a Standard Edition for $39.99/€39.99, a Deluxe Edition for $39.99/€39.99, and a Dream Edition for $69.99/€69.99. The latter two will be available exclusively through the Red Art Games store and will be limited to 300 and 500 units respectively.

The Dream Edition is particularly interesting since it will provide a retro-style box that's remarkably similar to classic Dreamcast titles. In addition, you'll be getting an acrylic stand, an original soundtrack CD, a double-sided poster, and a special reversible sleeve. It looks rather lovely indeed, and you can check out all of the included goodies in the below image.

In our review for Castle of Shikigami 2, we said it "comes easily recommended to fans of bullet hell shooting games", praising the layered strategies, the new modes, and the great soundtrack.