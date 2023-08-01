Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We're now officially in August, and it means we're now just weeks out from Team Reptile's upcoming release Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

This Jet Set-inspired game will see players battle rival crews and takedown miltarised police to conquer all five parts of New Amsterdam. You'll also dance, paint graffiti, collect beats, and combo your tricks as you traverse the city.

To build up some excitement, the developer has now released an "official special trailer", which you can see above. The team has also issued a reminder this game lands on Switch on 18th August for $39.99 USD or your regional equivalent.

This follows on from last week when the developer released a teaser of one of the rival crews in the game, along with additional screenshots. You can check it out in our previous Nintendo Life coverage: