Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Flamebait Games has announced that its quaint PC title Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist will be coming to the Nintendo Switch at an undetermined future date.

Boasting some rather charming 3D visuals, Passpartout 2 features point-and-click gameplay along with touchscreen support to allow players to create their own painted masterpieces. You'll be able to paint on a range of different canvasses and eventually sell your work to buy fancier, more efficient tools.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Easy point & click gameplay, for a chill time exploring and interacting with the world.

- Literally drawing your own art, unlocking fancier tools along the way.

- Selling your art on the street, or in your studio.

- Doing commissions for the townsfolk of Phénix!

- Easy point-and-click gameplay on the Nintendo Switch.

- Use the Joy-Con Gyro as your brush to paint and play!

- Paint on the touch-screen with your fingers or the Nintendo Switch Pen.

- Or play and paint with the familiar stick controls!

Are you interested in picking up Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist? Let us know with a comment below, Michelangelo.