Publisher Flamebait Games has announced that its quaint PC title Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist will be coming to the Nintendo Switch at an undetermined future date.
Boasting some rather charming 3D visuals, Passpartout 2 features point-and-click gameplay along with touchscreen support to allow players to create their own painted masterpieces. You'll be able to paint on a range of different canvasses and eventually sell your work to buy fancier, more efficient tools.
Here's a look at the key features:
- Easy point & click gameplay, for a chill time exploring and interacting with the world.
- Literally drawing your own art, unlocking fancier tools along the way.
- Selling your art on the street, or in your studio.
- Doing commissions for the townsfolk of Phénix!
- Easy point-and-click gameplay on the Nintendo Switch.
- Use the Joy-Con Gyro as your brush to paint and play!
- Paint on the touch-screen with your fingers or the Nintendo Switch Pen.
- Or play and paint with the familiar stick controls!
Are you interested in picking up Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist? Let us know with a comment below, Michelangelo.
Chicory has scarred me a bit against games that claim creativity. I just want a new game like Graffiti Kingdom.
