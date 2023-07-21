The best selling games for the first half of 2023 in Europe have been revealed (thanks, GamesIndustry), and it's good news for fans of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo's latest entry in the Zelda franchise came in fourth position overall, behind the likes of Hogwarts Legacy at No.1, Diablo 4 at No.2, and FIFA 23 at No.3. It should be noted, however, that Nintendo doesn't like to share digital sales for its games, so Zelda's performance here is based purely on its boxed sales. In fact, it's been confirmed that Zelda was confortably the best-selling physical game of the year so far.

Elsewhere, we've also got Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at No.12 and Nintendo Switch Sports at No.18. Again, these are based on boxed sales alone vs. the boxed and digital sales for the other games in the top 20.

It's possibly safe to assume that all three Nintendo titles would place higher if we had the digital data to go with the physical, but alas. Here is the top 20 in full:

Position Game 1 Hogwarts Legacy 2 Diablo IV 3 FIFA 23 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 5 Grand Theft Auto V 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 8 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 9 NBA 2K23 10 Resident Evil 4 11 Gof of War Ragnarok 12 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 13 Dead Island 2 14 The Last of Us: Part II 15 Far Cry 6 16 Final Fantasy XVI 17 Assassin's Creed Valhalla 18 Nintendo Switch Sports 19 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege 20 Grand Theft Auto Online



Which games have you picked up this year so far? Let us know in the comments down below.