The best selling games for the first half of 2023 in Europe have been revealed (thanks, GamesIndustry), and it's good news for fans of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Nintendo's latest entry in the Zelda franchise came in fourth position overall, behind the likes of Hogwarts Legacy at No.1, Diablo 4 at No.2, and FIFA 23 at No.3. It should be noted, however, that Nintendo doesn't like to share digital sales for its games, so Zelda's performance here is based purely on its boxed sales. In fact, it's been confirmed that Zelda was confortably the best-selling physical game of the year so far.
Elsewhere, we've also got Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at No.12 and Nintendo Switch Sports at No.18. Again, these are based on boxed sales alone vs. the boxed and digital sales for the other games in the top 20.
It's possibly safe to assume that all three Nintendo titles would place higher if we had the digital data to go with the physical, but alas. Here is the top 20 in full:
|Position
|Game
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|2
|Diablo IV
|3
|FIFA 23
|4
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|5
|Grand Theft Auto V
|6
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|7
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|8
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|9
|NBA 2K23
|10
|Resident Evil 4
|11
|Gof of War Ragnarok
|12
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|13
|Dead Island 2
|14
|The Last of Us: Part II
|15
|Far Cry 6
|16
|Final Fantasy XVI
|17
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla
|18
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|19
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
|20
|Grand Theft Auto Online
Which games have you picked up this year so far? Let us know in the comments down below.
Only 7 of the games actually released in 2023 (GTA V is just behind TotK).
@Anti-Matter I wasn't expecting many people on here to know about Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island lol but this makes me so happy. I wish listed it instantly when I first saw it announced a few months ago! I still haven't finished the first game, Pretty Princess Party, but I'll definitely be buying this one as soon as I've saved up a bit more. It looks super cute (ﾉ*>∀<)ﾉ♡
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe coming in at number 12 is a surprise; it just keeps selling!
@KingofRedLions
Well, we can popularize the ordinary things if we believe the games are good to play.
Btw, I still have to maximize all the Princess parameters from Pretty Princess Party.
A lot of things to do.
Still bizarre that we don't have GTA V on Switch. It would make a lot of money to Rockstar. And would help Switch to sell more units, I think. Especially before Steam Deck release, imo. But... Rockstar are blinded by the money, probably. Also, Nintendo, probably, don't want to have a 3rd party game like GTA V to be the best-selling game on the console, I think.
@Anti-Matter Sadly, I don't have a great deal of time for gaming in general lately but I still make sure to load up Pretty Princess Party every day to collect lumina.
PP Magical Garden Island was released the very next day after the June Direct and I remember being disappointed that it wasn't given a spot in the Direct.
Why is totk, one of the greatest games ever made, beat out by a copy-paste sports game that is re-released every year :/
@Vyacheslav333 Problem was and is the offline focus of the Switch. GTA V‘s real money maker is GTA Online. I‘ve heard in a podcast (probably Jeff Grubb) that this is the main reason.
Who are the people still buying GTA 5 ...I'd like to meet them and kindly ask why. GTA 6 could've released by now if not for this 10 year old game still selling like butter and milk.
Also, FIFA 23. A huge 'why' for that one, too.
@solarwolf07 if counting physical only, TOTK won as mentioned in the article. We just don't know about TOTK's digital sales. So I think, based only in 2023 so far and considering Fifa released In September, I would guess that TOTK is above overall this year alone.
But to your question, a lot of casual gamers buy consoles just to play Fifa/NBA 2k and/or COD and I don't blame them. Also, they are multi-platform, you shouldn't be surprised.
@Max_the_German Yet, they made GTA V for Xbox 360 and PS3. And they had not bad sales, I think. So, they are just greedy and lazy.
@Vil Me for example. I originally bought it physically for PS3 when released. Then, last year when I bought my PS5, GTAV was just re released for it at just 10$ digitally. But I didn't finish it again.
Same thing happens with Mario Kart 8 still selling huge: New Gamers buying new consoles
@Vil The Europeans love their virtual soccer (unless it is Mario Strikers apparently).
