From today onwards, Nintendo fans located in Australia in New Zealand can now purchase Switch games and consoles from the local My Nintendo Store.
Nintendo is offering all of its major first-party titles in physical form - from Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to earlier Switch releases such as New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. There are also harder-to-find products like Ring Fit Adventure as well as plenty of third-party games including the new release Disney Illusion Island.
As highlighted by Vooks.net, the catch here is you'll be paying top dollar (aka the full recommended retail price) and free shipping is only available if you spend $100 or more. The average game on the digital store is $79.99 AUD with certain releases costing slightly more or less. As for Switch, an OLED model costs $539.95, an original unit is $469.95 and the Lite is $329.95.
While certain hardware has been offered on the Australian My Nintendo Store in the past, it was mostly for "limited edition" consoles, controllers and spare parts. Games though are a completely new product on the storefront. Obviously, the option to purchase games and hardware directly from Nintendo's official website in other regions is already available.
Have you ever purchased any physical games directly from Nintendo or do you purchase the latest releases from your local retailers or digitally? Tell us in the comments.
Comments 7
I bought the games from my local game shop, from local online shopping website, from play-asia and Ebay.
It's good to have more options I guess but I'd still rather just buy elsewhere cheaper.
I guess that’s nice, but I think I’d rather buy it from somewhere else. I can get them much cheaper, and I don’t have to wait for shipping. I wouldn’t mind if they started doing this for more regions, though. Southeast Asia, anyone?
Maybe even hardware maintenance?😅
As us Aussies would say......Yeeeeahh, naaahhhh.
That tagline makes me think someone else enjoyed the new Futurama episode as well.
Ha! It was free shipping for orders over $80 until this recent addition to the store. I'll stick to JB Hi-Fi for physical games.
