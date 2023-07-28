From today onwards, Nintendo fans located in Australia in New Zealand can now purchase Switch games and consoles from the local My Nintendo Store.

Nintendo is offering all of its major first-party titles in physical form - from Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to earlier Switch releases such as New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. There are also harder-to-find products like Ring Fit Adventure as well as plenty of third-party games including the new release Disney Illusion Island.

As highlighted by Vooks.net, the catch here is you'll be paying top dollar (aka the full recommended retail price) and free shipping is only available if you spend $100 or more. The average game on the digital store is $79.99 AUD with certain releases costing slightly more or less. As for Switch, an OLED model costs $539.95, an original unit is $469.95 and the Lite is $329.95.

While certain hardware has been offered on the Australian My Nintendo Store in the past, it was mostly for "limited edition" consoles, controllers and spare parts. Games though are a completely new product on the storefront. Obviously, the option to purchase games and hardware directly from Nintendo's official website in other regions is already available.

