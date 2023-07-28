If you've been pondering whether or not to get into the Resident Evil franchise recently, then now might in fact be a perfect time, because Capcom is currently running a special discount on all Resident Evil games available on the Switch eShop.

That means you can nab the likes of Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil Village, and more for up to 60% off the regular listed price. Keep in mind, of course, that some of the titles here are Cloud Versions, so please make sure to double check you can play the games via the included demos before throwing down the cash.

Let's take a look at what's on offer:

Not a bad selection, all told. If nothing else, even if you're not down for checking out the Cloud Versions, then it's probably worthwhile picking up the likes of Resident Evil (remake) and Resident Evil 4, especially if you've not played them before. Both games consistently feature exceedingly high in our list of the top games in the franchise.