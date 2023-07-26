Pikmin 4's blossoming on Switch last week has opened up a whole new floodgate for many — the deep, dark world of Pikmin lore. Yep, there's lore in the world of Pikmin, and it's incredibly detailed and sometimes terrifying.

Our own personal Piklopedia Alex over on our lovely YouTube channel has gone right down the excavation hole and Cupid's Grenade-picked some of Pikmin 4's lore highlights. The in-game Piklopedia goes far more in-depth on each of the creatures you'll encounter.

One of the most remarkable things about the in-game encyclopedia is just how detailed it is — from using Latin words to create species names to mimic real-life flora and fauna in ways that make sense, it shows the attention to detail that the team at Nintendo pays to create a convincing breadth of creatures.

As a gentle warning, the video does contain minor enemy and gameplay spoilers — including after you've rolled credits — but we won't be diving into the main story or the wider lore. This is mostly about the creatures themselves. And boy, be prepared for lots of parasitic processes — including from some of the Pikmin themselves!

Are you enjoying Pikmin 4 so far? What are your favourite Piklopedia entries? Let us know in the comments.