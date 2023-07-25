It was over seven years of waiting, but Pikmin 4 finally bloomed onto Switch last week and we love it. Bigger than any other title in the franchise, this fourth entry adds a boat-load of helpful new features, gorgeous environments and game-changing Pikmin types, but if we had one teeny tiny issue with the base game, it's that it does fall a little on the easy side of things.

To be clear, this was not enough to put us off the game in any way (you can find our 9/10 review at the bottom of this article), though on an initial playthrough, we did wish for a little more challenge. Fortunately, there is an extra helping of difficulty once the game is all wrapped up.

Our wonderful video producer, Alex, was on hand to discuss everything that these extra challenges offer and you can catch each one of them in the above video. This video does contain post-credit spoilers for Pikmin 4, so if you want to continue to pluck those adorable plants in peace, then we'd suggest leaving this one for a while.

If you are expecting a Dark Souls-esque difficulty jump where any old Bulborb can swallow Oatchi whole, then you better prepare for disappointment; if, however, you are after a little more challenge from what you have played so far, then rest assured that it is on the horizon. Be sure to check out the video where all is revealed...