Having finished the main story of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you are left with a few options. You can scour the rest of the world, crossing off every side quest, Shrine and Korok along the way; you can put the game down, content that you given enough hours to it already; or you can start playing around and push this version of Hyrule to its limits.

For us, it is safe to say that the third option has consumed most of our time. On an almost daily basis, we ask ourselves whether something is possible in the game and then spend a good few hours testing different methods to get there. This time, we're thinking about horses.

Specifically, our most recent conundrum was to do with whether it was possible to get one of our equine companions up to the Sky Islands in one piece. Video producer Zion was the one brave enough to attempt this task, and you can check out how he got on in the video above.

We won't spoil whether he was successful or not here (you'll have to watch the video to find out), but it's fair to say that Link and Epona might not be seeing eye to eye for a while. So, get your blueprints at the ready and let's see just how high we can take our horse pals.