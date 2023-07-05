Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After releasing on PC earlier this year, Ubisoft has finally rolled out the console version of The Settlers: New Allies for all platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

As previously noted, this is the latest entry in the classic RTS series which also happens to reboot the entire series. Players can look forward to 13 campaign missions, 13 skirmish maps for multiplayer (PvP and PvE), and a hardcore mode for an extra challenge.

The standard edition will set you back $59.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and the deluxe edition (containing various extra digital goodies) is priced at $79.99. Here's a bit more about it, courtesy of the PR:

"Developed by Ubisoft Düsseldorf, The Settlers®: New Allies is a modern take on the long-established The Settlers’ franchise, combining elaborate infrastructure and economic gameplay with tactical real-time battles. Starting with a small group of Settlers, players must explore their surroundings, build up their settlements and optimize resource production to recruit new settlers and an army able to protect their land. Researching economic and military upgrades is critical to create a strong army and overcome rivals."

On Switch, the download of this game will require around 6.7GB of free space. As for console-specific features, players can look forward to "a comprehensive input scheme", full cross-play and cross-progression between all platforms, and the ability to invite friends through Ubisoft Connect.

Unfortunately, there are some minor technical setbacks in the Nintendo Switch version of the game:

- When disconnecting from a Multiplayer match, players on Nintendo Switch will not be able to reconnect.

- Connecting Residences will not show a visual connection between the buildings (archways, etc.). This does not affect gameplay.

- In 4vs4 Skirmish matches all players will be limited to 250 unites (down from 500).

Will you be trying this one out on the Nintendo Switch? Tell us below.