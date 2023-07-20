Square Enix's rhythm game Theatrhythm Final Bar Line has just released the Octopath Traveler DLC pack.
To be able to experience these five new tracks from this HD-2D RPG series, players will need to purchase Season Pass 2. The tracks on offer include the following (you can hear some of them in the video below):
- Battle at Journey’s End
- Primrose, the Dancer
- Daughter of the Dark God
- Octopath Traveler -Main Theme-
- Decisive Battle II
In our Nintendo Life review, we gave Theatrhythm Final Bar Line nine out of ten stars - calling it a "perfectly tuned celebration" of all things Final Fantasy. If you're curious to see how it plays, you can actually download a demo from the eShop.