Square Enix's rhythm game Theatrhythm Final Bar Line has just released the Octopath Traveler DLC pack.

To be able to experience these five new tracks from this HD-2D RPG series, players will need to purchase Season Pass 2. The tracks on offer include the following (you can hear some of them in the video below):

- Battle at Journey’s End

- Primrose, the Dancer

- Daughter of the Dark God

- Octopath Traveler -Main Theme-

- Decisive Battle II





The Octopath Traveler Pack is out now on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.



pic.twitter.com/5ItK7vmZAe July 19, 2023

In our Nintendo Life review, we gave Theatrhythm Final Bar Line nine out of ten stars - calling it a "perfectly tuned celebration" of all things Final Fantasy. If you're curious to see how it plays, you can actually download a demo from the eShop.