There are a whole lot of beat-em-up games out there to sink your teeth into, but how many of them circulate around rescuing helpless animals from hoards of evil poachers? Taito's Growl is one such game and it is making its way to the Arcade Archives this week from 27th July (thanks, Nintendo Everything).
Originally released in Japanese arcades in 1990 (later on the Genesis in 1991), Growl sees you playing as one of four rangers who set out on a mission to take down a group of poachers that are hunting the local wildlife. HAMSTER has uploaded an announcement trailer for this one (above) which shows the kind of all-explosive action that this beat-em-up is all about — because nothing soothes an afraid lion like the sound of four rocket launchers, right?
Growl will be blasting its way onto the Arcade Archives later this week and you will be able to pick it up from the Switch eShop for £6.29 / $7.99 / €6.99.
Do you have any fond memories of Growl or will this be your first time? Let us know in the comments.
I remember discovering this one for the first time in MAME back in the day. It's a good one!
Is this the one that the AVGN describes as playing as Hulk Hogan and Indiana Jones and that has the hillbilly voice saying "Hey, come on!" when you insert a credit?
I'm so getting this one.
I've enjoyed playing this one on Taito's Egret II Mini (it has the Japanese title of Runark there, though). It's wild with explosions and is known as a brawler that makes heavy use of weapons.
It seems like nearly everything on the Egret has been ported to Switch via Arcade Achives at this point. The one big exception is Rastan Saga.
Never heard of it, but this is right up my alley lol. Gotta love those insane plots in arcades of yesteryear.
I shall be picking this up!
That guy... is lifting up a truck.
Okay, Taito. I'm in.
I have this on my legends ultimate arcade. Its a fun 2 player game for sure if you love beat em ups 👍
