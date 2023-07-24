Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

There are a whole lot of beat-em-up games out there to sink your teeth into, but how many of them circulate around rescuing helpless animals from hoards of evil poachers? Taito's Growl is one such game and it is making its way to the Arcade Archives this week from 27th July (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

Originally released in Japanese arcades in 1990 (later on the Genesis in 1991), Growl sees you playing as one of four rangers who set out on a mission to take down a group of poachers that are hunting the local wildlife. HAMSTER has uploaded an announcement trailer for this one (above) which shows the kind of all-explosive action that this beat-em-up is all about — because nothing soothes an afraid lion like the sound of four rocket launchers, right?

Growl will be blasting its way onto the Arcade Archives later this week and you will be able to pick it up from the Switch eShop for £6.29 / $7.99 / €6.99.

