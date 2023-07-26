This year's February Nintendo Direct showcase was so packed with news of Metroid, Professor Layton, Pikmin and GBA games that the Switch-exclusive title, Fashion Dreamer, had somewhat slipped from our minds. The game received a Japanese release date last month of 2nd November, and we now know that the Western release won't be too far behind as Nintendo has announced that the game will be hitting the international catwalk on 3rd November.

From XSEED Games, Fashion Dreamer will see you taking on the role of an influencer, designing clothes to build up your brand and pull in the likes. There are over 1,400 different collectable items for you to customise, so if you still haven't been able to shake the dream of becoming a designer after hitting up the Style Boutique or Style Savvy series, then this could be one to watch.

The release date news was shared to Twitter by Nintendo of Europe and you can find a little more information about the game itself with some stylish screenshots from its eShop page below:

Enter a virtual world of fashion fantasies made real, where coordination and communication mix like never before. Your new life as an influencer awaits! Create new outfits to rake in the Likes!

The virtual space is bustling with Muses, fashion fans who are always on the lookout for new inspiration. Dazzle them with your freshest fits—and if you catch their eye, you'll earn their Likes. Rack up more and more Likes to grow as an iconic fashion influencer! Send Likes to get new items!

Spot a Muse with impeccable taste? Let them know! Giving a Like will let you use their fashion items not only for yourself, but also when recommending outfits to other Muses. Build your brand with custom items all your own!

When designing new clothing and accessories, the sky's the limit! Customize over 1400 collectable items with your favorite styles and colors for a truly unique flair. Your creations form the basis for your brand, so recommend them to other Muses and conquer the fashion world! Go online to interact with Muses from across the globe!

When you connect to the internet, other players' Muses will appear in your world, letting you snag whatever original outfits they're wearing. Before you know it, your very own designs might just become an international sensation!

We still have a little while to go before Fashion Dreamer comes our way this winter, but we imagine that there will be more details in the coming months. The latest trailer, which coincided with the reveal of the Japanese release date, can be found below.

