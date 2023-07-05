Sega Shop Sonic Summer and Shonen

SEGA Shop Europe has launched two new Sonic the Hedgehog merchandise lines, giving fans of the blue blur yet another reason to spend their hard-earned cash on some seriously swish-looking goodies.

The 'Summer' range, based on the infamous Sonic the Hedgehog lolly, is full of bright colours and cutesy designs, while the manga-inspired ‘Shonen’ range goes in the opposite direction with striking imagery and gritty prints. Check out both complete ranges below (prices are shown in GBP, but shipping is available across Europe and Africa):

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Sonic Summer Range - Sega Shop

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Menu White Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream 'Sonic & Shadow' Menu Black Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Logo Black & Blue Snapback
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Blue Sunglasses
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Blue Sunglasses
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Distressed Pink Trucker Hat
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Pink Sunglasses
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Ice Cream Pink Sunglasses

Sonic Shonen Range - Sega Shop

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen 'Sonic Speed' Black Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Super Sonic Speed White Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen 'Game On' Black Unisex T-shirt
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Pattern Snapback
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Pattern Snapback
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Blue Light Blocking Gaming Glasses
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Sonic & Tails Pin Badge Set 1.1
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen White Bowling Pin Style Water Bottle
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Rubber Patch Snapback
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Shonen Rubber Patch Snapback

In other Sonic news, Sonic Origins Plus arrived on Switch late last month – you can check out our review here if you want to learn more.

Did anything from these new merchandise lines catch your eye? Let us know if you decide to treat yourself with a comment below.