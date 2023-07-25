Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Shotguns might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of a game of chess, but it's a combination that developers PUNKCAKE Delicieux and Headbang Club have dreamed up for their strategy, roguelike, chess game Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate which will be blasting onto Switch on 24th August.

The game sees you play as the dejected knight of a chess set having seen all of his troops convert to the white side. Armed with only a shotgun (because why not), you have to move around the board and teach those other pieces a lesson. Eliminating the opposition king will move you onto the next floor and more upgrades — see? it's a roguelike, but chess.

Shotgun King was originally released on Steam last year and has since managed to rack up a good number of 'very positive' reviews. The Switch version will have some brand-new art, a new in-game achievement interface, fresh controls and a new tutorial to get everyone up to speed and blasting pieces in no time.

For a brief summary of the game and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the official Shotgun King Steam page:

Chess, but all your army has gone over to the white side, leaving you with nothing but your royal shotgun and your wounded pride. Carried by your dark folly, you decide it's time to teach those white pieces to fear the Shotgun King.

Every turn, you may either move your king or shoot at enemy pieces, after what you'll need to move again to reload your shotgun. Avoid checkmate and kill the enemy king to complete the floor. After each floor, you may choose between two random combinations of one upgrade for you and one upgrade for the other side. Choose wisely and keep on winning floors and you just may get your kingdom back. Runs may take ~20 minutes to complete. The game features 15 ranks of difficulty, unlockable cards, over 80 achievements to complete, an endless mode, and now a chase mode where you get continually assailed from all sides!

If you like your games to be a little more boxed, then we have good news for you. Publisher Red Art Games has announced that Shotgun King will be getting a physical edition, will more details on its release coming soon.





From what we have seen so far, we imagine that Shotgun King will feel right at home on Switch, lending a nice bit of gunning on the go to the checkmate action.

What do you make of Shotgun King? Does it look like a bit of you? Move to the comments and let us know.