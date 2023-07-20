Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Zeboyd Digital Games and publisher Limited Run Games have announced that the Shakespearean comedy RPG, This Way Madness Lies, will be treading the boards on Switch from 25th July.

The game launched on PC last year to several very positive reviews on Steam and now the team is preparing for a theatrical run on Switch with a physical launch also planned.

This Way Madness Lies sees you playing as the members of the Stratford-Upon-Avon High Drama Society, a group of four students who are trying to put on a series of Shakespeare's greatest hits. Oh, and they also have magical powers — don't forget the magical powers. With these abilities, the group can teleport to various Shakespeare-inspired worlds to fight back the forces of evil all while managing school work and with a rehearsal schedule to stick to.

For a little more information about some of the game's features and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the publishers.

Key Features

-Unique, turn-based combat!

-Hang out with your friends!

-Put on plays!

-Shakespearean dialogue too difficult to parse? No problem with our unique Ye

Olde English to New English translator! 110% accurate!

-Multi-character unite abilities!

-Teaches you while you learn!

-Get a pet!

-Pacing that doesn't waste your time!

-Fun for the whole family!

As far as RPGs go, This Way Madness Lies has a pretty short playtime which is reflected in the price. The game is now available to pre-order from the Switch eShop for £8.99 / $9.99, with a physical edition from Limited Run Games coming soon.

Does This Way Madness Lies seem up your Shakespeare street? Let us know in the comments (iambic pentameter optional).