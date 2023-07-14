Koei Tecmo has today kicked off its eShop summer sale, offering up to 50% off select titles until 30th July.
There is a lot on offer here including games, DLC and even season passes, with varying discounts applied to each. You can use the sale period to pick up Atelier Ryza 1-3 with a tasty price reduction or get in on one of the company's other titles including Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX or this year's Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse.
This sale is available on both the North American and European eShop, so you can check out our list of each game included below to find the discounted price in your region. Before you hit that purchase button, however, why not pick up some eShop credit from our store on which you can currently save 5% by using the code NLPIKMIN? It's always nice to save even more cash, right?
Now that's out of the way, let's take a look at what Koei Tecmo has on offer for us this time...
|Game
|Discount
|Sale Price
|Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
|25%
|£37.49 / $44.99
|Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
|25%
|£29.99 / $37.49
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|40%
|£29.99 / $35.99
|Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires
|35%
|£35.74 / $38.99
|Monster Rancher 1&2 DX
|30%
|£17.49 / $20.99
|Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
|25%
|£24.74 / $29.99
|Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Deluxe Edition
|30%
|£27.99 / $34.99
|Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
|30%
|£23.09 / $27.99
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
|50%
|£24.99 / $29.99
|Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
|50%
|£24.99 / $29.99
|Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (UE)
|25%
|£67.49 / $82.49
|Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (DDE)
|25%
|£41.24 / $52.49
|Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (DDE)
|25%
|£40.49 / $52.49
|Touken Ranbu Warriors (DDE)
|40%
|£53.99 / $65.99
|Uchiban Outfit 16-piece Set (DLC)
|40%
|£20.33 / $24.47
|Additional Music 5-piece Set (DLC)
|40%
|£4.31 / $5.09
|Honmaru Backdrop 5-piece Set (DLC)
|40%
|£6.35 / $7.79
|Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Season Pass
|35%
|£21.44 / $25.99
|Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (DE)
|35%
|£58.49 / $71.49
|Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water (DDE)
|25%
|£33.74 / $41.24
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (UE)
|50%
|£44.99 / $54.99
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (DDE)
|50%
|£29.99 / $35.99
|Atelier Ryza 2: Season Pass
|50%
|£18.49 / $22.49
|Atelier Ryza Season Pass "Kurken Island Jam-packed Pass"
|50%
|£22.49 / $27.49
|Atelier Ryza (DDE)
|50%
|£29.99 / $35.99
|Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
|45%
|£30.24 / $32.99
|Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Upgrade Pack (DLC)
|25%
|£24.74 / $22.49
Be sure to head over to your regional eShop before 30th July to pick up any of the above at a discounted price.
Do any of the games on sale take your fancy? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 4
But I have all of these. Sans the DLC. Actually I do not have Monster Rancher. I played my fill of those back on PS1 and I'm not compelled to return.
29 U.S. dollars for Atelier 2? Eh, if it was cheaper like 9.99 then maybe id buy it.
its still 30 frikkin bucks. No thanks
Absolutely disgusting, truly dreadful, I'm so appalled... with the lack of funds in my bank account
İ have not played that 2 Fatal Frame games on the this list. Only played Fatal Frame 2 on the Wii. All 3 Ninja Gaiden games played. The best 1 is Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor's Egde.
