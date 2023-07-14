Koei Tecmo has today kicked off its eShop summer sale, offering up to 50% off select titles until 30th July.

There is a lot on offer here including games, DLC and even season passes, with varying discounts applied to each. You can use the sale period to pick up Atelier Ryza 1-3 with a tasty price reduction or get in on one of the company's other titles including Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX or this year's Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse.

This sale is available on both the North American and European eShop, so you can check out our list of each game included below to find the discounted price in your region. Before you hit that purchase button, however, why not pick up some eShop credit from our store on which you can currently save 5% by using the code NLPIKMIN? It's always nice to save even more cash, right?

US Credit

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

UK Credit

Now that's out of the way, let's take a look at what Koei Tecmo has on offer for us this time...

Be sure to head over to your regional eShop before 30th July to pick up any of the above at a discounted price.

Do any of the games on sale take your fancy? Let us know in the comments.