We are just one week away from the release of Pikmin 4 now. If you have been anticipating this one for the past seven years then we assume that you have already played through the demo and you might even have the preload all set up and ready to go on 21st July. But have you yet acquired all the merch?

There have been some particularly pretty merchandise announcements for the game so far (much of which is coming only to Japan), and the latest item to drop on the European My Nintendo Store might just be pushing our gaming shelves from, "oh, you like Pikmin?" to "oh, you like Pikmin".

We are talking, of course, about the Pikmin Single-Flower Vases seen in the picture above. They are low-key kind of terrifying and we love that. What better way to show your adoration for Nintendo's multi-coloured little sprouts than by displaying an actual flower in their heads?





Bring some colour into your home with these unique vases based on the Pikmin. Launching September 15th on My Nintendo Store, available for pre-order now!



Tiny plant-like creatures known as Pikmin are all around!

To be clear, these are a little on the pricey side. The vases can be bought individually for £17.99 or as a set of three for £53.99 which, bearing in mind that they measure in at 13cm x 5.6cm, seems rather expensive.

If your love for Pikmin means that you will pay any price to get these little guys in your home, however, then you can pre-order either the individuals or the full set from the My Nintendo Store now and await their arrival from 15th September.

For the time being, these seem to be exclusive items to the European eShop, but we will be sure to keep you all updated if they sprout onto the North American store soon.