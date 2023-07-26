We have seen Resident Evil 4 reimagined in a variety of ways over the years. Aside from the recent swanky remake, fans of the series have regularly taken the 2005 GameCube game in new and creative directions, but now we have seen it in a new dimension too (thanks, PCGamesN).

Yes, one fan by the name of DooMero is working on a complete remake of the survival horror game in the style of a 2D side-scroller. The project has been underway for a good while now, with DooMero using the engine and modding tool GZDoom to bring the concept into reality — and from what we have seen so far, this is giving all the GBA vibes.

The creator has posted a 33-minute gameplay video (below) on their YouTube channel, showing the project in action. Watching Leon run from left to right, shooting down angry Ganados only on a horizontal plane takes some getting used to, but there is a certain retro charm that comes with seeing cutscenes relegated to on-screen text boxes and transition animations between foreground and background action.

DooMero hasn't provided a release date for this one just yet, so, for now, we'll just have to be content with watching the survival side-scroller unfold.