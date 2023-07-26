If you've been playing Persona 5 Royal on the Switch recently and thought "Gee, I wonder what Ryuji and Haru specifically smell like", then you're in luck, dear reader.

Wick & Skull, a company specialising in game-inspired candles, has unleashed a duo of scents based on Ryuji and Haru from Persona 5 Royal (thanks, Push Square), allowing you to fully appreciate the characters in ways you couldn't possibly have imagined.





Brighten the vibe of any room with Ryuji's candle, or try Haru's candle for a softer, more refined scent! Fight back against corrupted smells with the latest Persona 5 Royal candles from @wickandskull ! 🕯️

In case you're wondering exactly what the two candles smell like, Ryuji's will have notes of amber, leather, and vetiver and will apparently smell "rebellious and loud". Haru's, meanwhile, will contain freesia, lilac, and peach and will provide a sense of luxury and loyalty. Sure!

With a burn time of 35+ hours, the candles unfortunately won't last for an entire playthrough of Persona 5 Royal (not even remotely close, actually), but they should nevertheless give your gaming sessions a bit of added oomph.

