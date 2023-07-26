If you've been playing Persona 5 Royal on the Switch recently and thought "Gee, I wonder what Ryuji and Haru specifically smell like", then you're in luck, dear reader.
Wick & Skull, a company specialising in game-inspired candles, has unleashed a duo of scents based on Ryuji and Haru from Persona 5 Royal (thanks, Push Square), allowing you to fully appreciate the characters in ways you couldn't possibly have imagined.
In case you're wondering exactly what the two candles smell like, Ryuji's will have notes of amber, leather, and vetiver and will apparently smell "rebellious and loud". Haru's, meanwhile, will contain freesia, lilac, and peach and will provide a sense of luxury and loyalty. Sure!
With a burn time of 35+ hours, the candles unfortunately won't last for an entire playthrough of Persona 5 Royal (not even remotely close, actually), but they should nevertheless give your gaming sessions a bit of added oomph.
If I could smell, I’d give it a chance, but yeah-
I would actually buy these but I have indoor kitties who have free roam of the flat so it's kinda out of the question.
I'm kinda beginning to hate this company, not for any practices to do with the games themselves, but stuff like this? I mean, for one thing, they've done Persona-branded mouthwash. How could anyone think that was a good idea, and who would buy it? As for this one, why choose Ryuji? I feel that almost any of the other Phantom Thieves would be a better choice. I apologise for this unnecessary little rant, I've had a bit of a bad morning.
See, if I were making Phantom Thieves candles I'd assume Ryuji's would smell like ramen while Haru's would smell like cheap burgers and coffee.
Do you like the smell of teenagers? Sweaty running shoes? Instant ramen?
Then buy the Ryuji Sakomoto candle today! A pungent aroma that will leave you thinking "I bought this for $20? FOR REAL!?"
Hmm Wick & 'Skull'...makes sense
Smell? Literarily the only thing 'You'll never see it coming!'
What is it recently with scented candle merch, even warhammer 40k was doing it a while back, strange but at the same time I am curious.
@Lizuka Haru’s would probably smell like coffee made out of the faeces from a Civet.
Yes, she said that in Persona 5…
@Scooby-Doo
You leave my boy Ryuji out of it! He deserves a candle just as much as anyone else!
They’re not Wick and Skull, they’re Noir and Skull!
@JONOFTHEJONS Civet Coffee (or Kopi Luwak) is actually a thing - not made from the faeces per se, but from the undigested beans found in the faeces of the Civet Cat.
I mean if they make a Makoto Candle…..
