Developer Dinosaur Polo Club is today celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its delightfully relaxing puzzler with an all-new 'Miniversary' update, adding three crossover maps into both Mini Metro and Mini Motorways.

Each game has received three maps from the counter title, with Mini Metro gaining Tokyo, Warsaw and Lisbon levels and Mini Motorways getting London, Mumbai and New York City. The latter game will also see new train station buildings added as a part of the update, throwing an extra challenge into the traffic-management mix.

What's more, the update also brings an all-new photo mode to Mini Metro, allowing you to export screenshots of your underground networks in decorative frames — just like Mini Motorway's photo mode.

The six new maps are now available for free as a part of the miniversary update in both Mini Metro and Mini Motorways. All aboard!

