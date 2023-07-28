The Switch has been getting a number of pretty high-profile exclusive games this year so far, and the latest to add to the pile is Dlala Studio's 2D platformer, Disney Illusion Island.

With support for up to four players via local co-op, the game stars Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy as they embark on a grand adventure to locate three magical books and save the island of Monoth.

We gave the game a solid score of 9/10 in our review, praising the "excellent controls, relaxing vibes, whimsical world, and oodles of collectibles" but also noting that it might be a tad too easy for some players.