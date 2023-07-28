So, now that you've read our own thoughts, what did other critics think? Here's a round up of the reviews so far:

Hardcore Gamer gave it 4 out of 5 calling it "a huge amount of fun":

"Disney Illusion Island is a great all-ages platform-adventure that works hard to appeal to players of any skill level. Even those finding it too easy should be able to enjoy kicking back with the Disney cast, all of which are well animated with their personality shining through in every movement."

The folks at Destructoid awarded it a "perfect seven" out of 10:

"Disney Illusion Island won’t go down in history like the best Disney platformer classics have. But it’s still a fun, if not forgettable, romp starring Mickey and friends. Those who are newer to platformers or want to get someone in on the genre will be primed to enjoy this title."

Nintendo World Report thought it was a blast and a nice change of pace from the "hard-as-nails Metroidvanias" giving it 9 out of 10:

"it stands out as being just as well-crafted but skewing towards a different, gentler experience. This is the platonic ideal for an entry-level platformer because it is filled with smartly designed gameplay that takes well-worn tropes and makes them more approachable for everyone while still providing a nice romp for those experienced with these types of games."

The team at IGN wasn't quite as glowing, but still served up a score of 7 out of 10:

"Disney Illusion Island’s platforming may be extremely polished but it’s not particularly inventive, and nor is it likely to appeal to anyone who favours a more combat-oriented Metroidvania experience – its enemies are strictly for dodging rather than destroying, and its small assortment of boss fights are mostly anticlimactic...If you’re after a frictionless, family-friendly platforming adventure that’s heavy on charm and light on challenge, then Disney Illusion Island fits the bill better than a muzzle on Donald Duck."

And last but not least Gaming Trend gave this one 95 out of 100 :

"With unrelenting charm, excellent writing and voice work, and an art style that is sure to put a smile on your face, Disney Illusion Island is the magical Mickey Metroidvania you didn’t know you needed."

Will you be adding this game to your own Switch library? Tell us in the comments below.