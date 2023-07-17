If you're looking to join Nintendo Switch Online (or perhaps simply extend your current membership), then you'll want to check out the current offer over at ShopTo.

The retailer is currently offering a one-year membership to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack for a rather tasty £26.85, saving you 33% off the usual price of £39.99.

In case you needed reminding, the membership gives you full access to the Switch's online features, including a catalogue of games across NES, SNES, N64, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Mega Drive. You'll also get immediate access to the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

As mentioned, Nintendo allows you to stack your membership for up to three years, so if you're already subscribed to the service, you can bag yourself another year's membership and simply add it on.

There's no word on exactly how long this deal will be available for, so if you're in the market for a new Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you'd better get on it fast.