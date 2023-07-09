Following a major update in June, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak this week received its Version 16.0.1 patch for Switch.

If you want to keep playing the Sunbreak DLC as well as the game's online component, you'll need to download and install this latest update. As for what it includes, it's a much smaller one - fixing some bugs to make the experience just a little bit better.





🔧 Patch notes 🔧

Nintendo Switch, Steam:

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the Monster Hunter website:

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Version 16.0.1 (July 7, 2023)

Bug Fixes

- Fixed a bug causing damage output to be decreased for hunters using a bow, if their elemental properties exceeded a certain value.

- Fixed a bug during the Amatsu quest where the second monster would not appear during the fight, preventing the player from progressing.

- Fixed a bug causing players to lose material types and armor spheres (any type) when forging decorations in a certain sequence.

If you missed the June update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, you can learn more in our previous Nintendo Life coverage. It was a free bonus update featuring the last additional monster, Primordial Malzeno.