Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Capcom has just hosted the final digital event for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, revealing that the game's bonus free update will be flying onto Switch tomorrow (8th June).

As shown in the above trailer, the update will introduce the game's final monster, Primordial Malzeno, and wrap up the overarching story. You will be able to take on this concluding creature from MR 10 or higher. We have attached the official summary for the ancient elder dragon (via the Monster Hunter website) below.

Malzeno's original form before it was tainted by the Qurio. Ordinarily, it uses its wings and tail with the elegance of a knight, but under the Qurio's influence, it uses underhanded means of cornering its prey, and in its "Bloodlust" state it wields tremendous power. Because of the explosive energy corrupting its body, it sometimes shows behavior as if it's struggling against an overwhelming force.

The addition of Primordial Malzeno isn't the only new feature heading for the game in the upcoming update. There will also be improved armour augmentation thanks to the implementation of new slots and several fresh decorations will be added into the mix. Of course, you will also be able to use the dragon's materials to craft a new batch of weapons and armour too.

The full digital event (found in the below tweet) revealed that there will be new Event Quests added to the game until 27th July 2023. These will provide a range of different rewards including layered armour, making them perfect for those of you who are up for a challenge.

[OFFICIAL] Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Final Digital Event | Developer Roundtable https://t.co/DfFOvwwHg1 June 7, 2023

We can also expect to see more paid DLC for the game heading our way in the future, though it only seems to add new texture packs as of this announcement.

The full ver.16 update will be available on Switch tomorrow. For all of the details, be sure to check out the summary over on the official Monster Hunter site.