Developer Patrick Taylor and publisher Draknek & Friends have announced that the award-winning box puzzler Patrick's Parabox will be making its way to Switch on 26th July.

Originally released on PC last year with thousands of overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam, Patrick's Parabox is a puzzle game where you are tasked with shifting a series of boxes into their correct space on the screen. The catch? These boxes can be pushed inside each other, creating boxes within boxes within boxes.

It's a mind-bending concept, we'll admit, but after checking out the new release date trailer above we can see how the central mechanic could become quickly addictive. You can find some more information on the game's features and get a closer look at some screenshots below.

- A deep, compelling puzzle system to explore, with unique recursive mechanics

- Over 350 hand-crafted puzzles, which are designed to make you think, but also to guide you and showcase the beauty of the system. Each puzzle contains a new idea; there is no filler

- Optional challenge puzzles along the way

- A soothing, inquisitive soundtrack

Patrick's Parabox will be available to purchase from the Switch eShop next week for $19.99 (or your regional equivalent). Bring on the boxes.

Does Patrick's Paradox look up your street? Let us know in the comments.