If you happen to be a fan of the manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, you might be interested to know a new 2 vs. 2 action arena fighting game is on the way.
Bandai Namco has announced Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will be "coming soon" to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms. This reveal comes ahead of the anime's Season 2 launch on 6th July.
"Jujustu Kaisen Cursed Clash features over fifteen characters in high-impact 2 vs. 2 Cursed Technique Battles!"
This Japanese series featuring plenty of action and supernatural themes was originally written and illustrated by Gege Akutami and was serialised in Weekly Shonen Jump. Here's a bit about the series' premise, if you're not familiar with it (via Crunchyroll):
"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."
Any interest in this upcoming anime fighter? Comment below.
Comments 7
Another day, another generic Bamco anime fighter. Hard to believe it’s been 5 years since FighterZ launched, and Bamco still hasn’t licensed another IP to a more capable studio.
It's a 2 on 2 3D brawler, not fighting game. Meh. I'm not interested...
I don’t mind brawlers, but I’d really like a revival of the Clash of the Ninja series. The fighting in that game was so enjoyable.
This show really deserves more than a cliche brawler game.
Jujutsu Kaisen is one of my favorite anime from recent years, so I'll be picking this one up when it goes on sale. All of the cast have very unique abilities, which will keep things fresh.
Read this title and was trying to remember why the name felt familiar. Suddenly remembered it was from the manga my brothers tried to get me into, which I dropped early on.
The standard BAMCO romp, but maybe fun. Just gotta know what you're (likely) getting if you jump in.
