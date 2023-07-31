Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Forever Entertainment has revealed a brand new trailer for the upcoming Switch release of Front Mission 2: Remake, showcasing some of the game's key features.

We get a short look at some of the 'Wanzer' customisation, the modernised battle scenes, and the nine language localisation options. It's a short trailer, all told, but it should be enough to tide you over for the time being, particularly since the game doesn't actually have a release date at the moment following a recent delay.

Regardless, here's a look at all of the key features directly from Forever Entertainment: