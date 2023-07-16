Neon White might not necessarily be widely known, but the first-person action platform card shooter where you must exterminate demons from Heaven is well worth your time.

If you have been holding out for a physical release, since it arrived on the Switch eShop in June last year, we've got some good news. Physical distributor 'iam8bit' has announced a hard-copy release for the Switch, arriving in the fourth quarter of this year.

THis exclusive addition priced at $44.99 USD comes with a copy of the game, an exclusive cover sheet by Neon White artist Rebecca Ryan and five Neon White anime-style "character peeker" stickers. Pre-orders are available now!