Street Fighter 6
Image: Capcom

Ahead of the Evolution Championship fighter series (EVO 2023) next month, the full schedule of announcements has now been revealed.

There will be a panel for a number of games, including one "Exciting announcement from a surprise developer".

"A surprise developer takes the spotlight for an exciting announcement. We can’t say who yet, but expect a first look at a special reveal from them! We can’t wait to show you more once the show gets started!"

Here's what you can expect (via Gematsu):

  • Arc System Works panel
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising panel
  • Guilty Gear: Strive panel
  • "Exciting Announcement from Surprise Developer"
  • Capcom Cup Champion interviews
  • Skullgirls panel
  • Rivels of Aether 2 panel
  • Indie fighting game trailers - see what's new in the world of indie fighting games
  • Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Top 5 Evo Matches
  • Street Fighter 6 panel
  • Tekken 8 panel
  • Killer Instinct 10-Year Anniversary Invitational

All of this is backed by the previously announced tournaments for the following games:

You can find out more about everything taking place at EVO 2023 in our previous post. This event runs from 4th August until 6th August in Las Vegas.

If there are any Switch-related announcements or news, we'll let you know.

[source gematsu.com]