Ahead of the Evolution Championship fighter series (EVO 2023) next month, the full schedule of announcements has now been revealed.

There will be a panel for a number of games, including one "Exciting announcement from a surprise developer".

"A surprise developer takes the spotlight for an exciting announcement. We can’t say who yet, but expect a first look at a special reveal from them! We can’t wait to show you more once the show gets started!"

Here's what you can expect (via Gematsu):

Arc System Works panel

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising panel

Guilty Gear: Strive panel

"Exciting Announcement from Surprise Developer"

Capcom Cup Champion interviews

Skullgirls panel

Rivels of Aether 2 panel

Indie fighting game trailers - see what's new in the world of indie fighting games

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Top 5 Evo Matches

Street Fighter 6 panel

Tekken 8 panel

Killer Instinct 10-Year Anniversary Invitational

All of this is backed by the previously announced tournaments for the following games:

You can find out more about everything taking place at EVO 2023 in our previous post. This event runs from 4th August until 6th August in Las Vegas.