Ahead of the Evolution Championship fighter series (EVO 2023) next month, the full schedule of announcements has now been revealed.
There will be a panel for a number of games, including one "Exciting announcement from a surprise developer".
"A surprise developer takes the spotlight for an exciting announcement. We can’t say who yet, but expect a first look at a special reveal from them! We can’t wait to show you more once the show gets started!"
Here's what you can expect (via Gematsu):
- Arc System Works panel
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising panel
- Guilty Gear: Strive panel
- "Exciting Announcement from Surprise Developer"
- Capcom Cup Champion interviews
- Skullgirls panel
- Rivels of Aether 2 panel
- Indie fighting game trailers - see what's new in the world of indie fighting games
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Top 5 Evo Matches
- Street Fighter 6 panel
- Tekken 8 panel
- Killer Instinct 10-Year Anniversary Invitational
All of this is backed by the previously announced tournaments for the following games:
- Street Fighter 6
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Tekken 7
- King of Fighters XV
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
You can find out more about everything taking place at EVO 2023 in our previous post. This event runs from 4th August until 6th August in Las Vegas.