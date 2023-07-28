Rabbit & Bear Studios has revealed that Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes — the Suikoden-inspired RPG that smashed Kickstarter records back in 2020 — has been delayed to Q2 2024.

Originally due to release this year, in a Kickstarter backer email sent out today (and a blog post), the developer revealed that the team needed longer to work on the game and have made the difficult decision to delay the title into next year. Here's the statement in full:

"In order to deliver a game that so many fans have supported, we announce a revised release date of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, with the game now due during Calendar Year Q2 of 2024. The decision was made in order to ensure the best possible story, and to reward the legion of backers with the best game experience possible."

No doubt this is disappointing news for those who have backed the game, and for Suikoden fans who have been anticipating this title from Suikoden series creator Yoshitaka Murayama.

To tide us over until then, however, Rabbit & Bear Studios has shared some new combat footage from the game, which you can watch over on Kickstarter.

In the same blog post, the developer revealed that the game is in "the final phase of production" and that physical edition platform choices will be locked in soon for those who have backed the game. New illustrations for the game's characters — including brand new portraits for prequel game Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising protagonists CJ, Isha, and Garoo — have been shared on the post.

For those looking to get their Suikoden fix this year still, Konami is rereleasing the first two entries in the classic turn-based RPG series in Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, which is due out some time this year.