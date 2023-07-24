Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher THQ Nordic has released a brand new trailer for its upcoming action-RPG Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, putting the hero spotlight on Pontius the Knight, a Trine veteran.

It's also been confirmed that the game will be launching on Switch next month on August 31st, 2023.

Here's what THQ Nordic has to say about that chap Pontius:

Meet Pontius the Knight, Protector of the Realm, and also the biggest pie lover the land has ever seen! A real frontline hero who is always going headfirst into battle to protect his friends! Your sword and shield will aid you on your journey - if you know how to use them! As a skilled knight and professional pie eater, Pontius can use his sword to fight off enemies, get rid of obstacles, and even use it as a platform to help him reach higher areas. The shield, not only made to protect, will come in handy to reflect light, skate across water, and even use as a glider! Charge, smash, fight, and puzzle-solve your way through the dangers that await with your fellow adventurers. And should you need further help, the Prismatic Talisman will be your best friend - literally. Clones can be useful!

