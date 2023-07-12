Today during the Limited Run Games 2023 Showcase, the physical specialists announced a hard copy of the Castlevania Advance Collection. This collection originally made its digital eShop debut on the Switch in September 2021. It contains Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow – with the SNES version of Castlevania: Dracula X, included as a bonus.
Pre-orders for the physical copy will open later this month on 28th July on the official Limited Run Games website and it's priced at $34.99 (or your regional equivalent). There'll also apparently be four different covers to choose from, with more information coming soon.
This collection comes packed with brand-new features such as a gallery, ROM region selection, encyclopedia, and music player. There are also various quality-of-life enhancements, such as the ability quickly save and reload at any point, and also rewind gameplay.
You can learn more about this collection in our Nintendo Life review. We gave it an "excellent" 9 out of 10 stars: