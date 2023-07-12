As for Dracula X, the emulated version that's in the Castlevania: Advance collection is definitely packing a bit of extra input delay. It's still playable, but doesn't perform as good as the real thing, as expected which makes the game obviously less enjoyable to play. But it's super cheap, and you can also play it portably on Switch OLED which makes it all the more alluring.

A loose SNES cart on eBay will run you around $500 CAD. No thanks!

Besides, a copy of DX on SNES is not even worth diving into unless you're a Castlevania purist, seeing as how Rondo of Blood exists anyways on PC Engine which is far superior. You could also snag a TurboDuo or PC Engine Interface Unit and a copy of ROB and get a far better experience, but all of that combined will be even more expensive.

Rondo is also available in the Requiem collection on PS4/PS5, but it's got high input lag and feels sluggish as heck. Playing Rondo on the Wii's Virtual Console paired with a lag free CRT Tube TV was amazing, and easily the next best alternative to owning the actual Turbo Disc & Hardware.

Anyways, I don't care for the GBA Metroidvania games, the only reason why i bought it digitally was for Dracula X. The DS Metroidvania games are more up my alley, especially Dawn of Sorrow. This gives Konami the chance to also include Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth once we finally do get the DS collection down the line.

Rondo of Blood & The Adventure ReBirth are my jam. I'd love to have both physically on Switch with low latency(M2 please). But i'm not going to pre-order, then wait for pre-orders to close and THEN wait up to 6 months or more in order to get some artificial physical release when the digital copy has been out over well over a year. Physical gaming media, compared to the way it once was in the 80s and 90s is almost dead in my eyes.

Won't be bothering with LRG anymore, if they or anybody else can't release a physical version of said game around the exact same time of the digital release, than it's not even worth it to me.