Publisher KOEI TECMO has released the second trailer for its upcoming action-RPG title Fate/Samurai Remnant, due for release on the Switch on September 29th, 2023.
Set in Edo Japan, the game will come in standard and digital deluxe flavours, with the latter including a digital art book and soundtrack. Pre-orders for the game will also bag a “Phantasmal Dress Miyamoto Musashi" digital bonus.
Finally, a physical 'Treasure Box' edition can currently be pre-order through the KOEI TECMO online store and will include the following:
Fate/Samurai Remnant Standard Edition Game
TREASURE BOX Bonus Costume DLC Code:
- Phantasmal Dress "Miyamoto Iori"
- Phantasmal Dress "Saber"
B2 Sized Cloth Poster
Original Soundtrack CD
Command Spell Stickers
Official Short Story Translation Booklet
Fate/Samurai Remnant
