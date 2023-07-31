Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher KOEI TECMO has released the second trailer for its upcoming action-RPG title Fate/Samurai Remnant, due for release on the Switch on September 29th, 2023.

Set in Edo Japan, the game will come in standard and digital deluxe flavours, with the latter including a digital art book and soundtrack. Pre-orders for the game will also bag a “Phantasmal Dress Miyamoto Musashi" digital bonus.

Finally, a physical 'Treasure Box' edition can currently be pre-order through the KOEI TECMO online store and will include the following:

Fate/Samurai Remnant Standard Edition Game

TREASURE BOX Bonus Costume DLC Code:

- Phantasmal Dress "Miyamoto Iori"

- Phantasmal Dress "Saber"

B2 Sized Cloth Poster

Original Soundtrack CD

Command Spell Stickers

Official Short Story Translation Booklet

Fate/Samurai Remnant

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Will you be picking up Fate/Samurai Remant this September? Which edtiion will you opt for? Let us know.