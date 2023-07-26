Nintendo's amiibo line had a bit of a lull and then Smash Bros. Ultimate was released and it's been going strong ever since.

Just last week, Pyra and Mythra from the Xenoblade Chronicles series were added. If you've still got some gaps in your own collection, you might want to be on the lookout in the future - with Nintendo Wire reporting a "massive amiibo restock" could be coming later this year.

It stems from a post on the amiibo subreddit, with a post about new listings from a Greek retailer 'Game Explorers' which is believed to have a excellent track record. According to the source, the Smash Bros. line and "other" lines of amiibo will be restocked.

The first wave would apparently kick off at the end of August and the second wave would begin earlier on in November. And again, it seems to reference a good chunk of Smash Bros. amiibo:

Wave 1: Mario, Peach, Donkey Kong, Link, Fox, Samus, Pikachu, Zelda, Luigi, Rosalina, Olimar

Wave 2: Captain Falcon, Bowser, Lucario, Sonic, Mega Man, Charizard, Ness, Pac-Man, Greninja, Jigglypuff, Mewtwo, Famicom ROB, Cloud, Cloud Player 2, Bayonetta, Wolf, Terry, Banjo and Kazooie, Young Link

Other: Link’s Awakening Link, Wedding Mario, Peach, and Bowser, Samus Aran (Metroid Collection), Wolf Link, Archer Link, Rosalina – SMB Line, Boo – SMB Line

Keep in mind, there's no official announcement about a major restock in any region - so there's no guarantee. Although it would make a lot of sense considering Nintendo is nearing the end of the Smash Bros. amiibo line, and it's probably well aware how many collectors have at least some gaps in their collections and likely don't want to resort to overpriced resale purchases.