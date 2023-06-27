Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In 2022, renowned creator and industry figure Yu Suzuki revealed that his development studio Ys Net was creating an arcade-style shooter exclusively for Apple Arcade. Now, publisher ININ Games has revealed that the very game — which is a love letter and spiritual successor to Suzuki's Space Harrier — is coming to consoles, including Switch, on 10th November. (Thanks, Gematsu!)

Air Twister is a pretty interesting-looking shooter and was the first game released by Ys Net following Shenmue III. It caught our attention last year because of its similarities to Space Harrier, and Suzuki has also cited numerous influences from Sega rail shooters such as Panzer Dragoon and Rez. Instead of piloting a spaceship, you're a princess who rides a swan all while over-the-top music complete with choir singing (from Dutch composer Valensia) blast out of the speakers.

Intrigued? Here are some more details from the game's Apple Arcade page:

Soar through the sky battling against invaders in this all-new fantasy endless shooter from legendary game creator, Yu Suzuki. Players will assume the role of Princess Arch fighting back against bizarre invaders to save their planet from destruction. They’ll rain down their homing arrows to trace graceful arcs of light across beautiful, artfully crafted stages, before they pierce their foes. With a fun and easy touchscreen swipe-shooting gameplay mechanic, the destiny of the planet is in the player’s hands.

• Find something new every time you play in each of the 12 stages!

• Over 20 different creatures of the Vanguard will thwart your way and 10 unique bosses await your challenge at the end of the worlds!

• Collect Stars to power up your Princess and unlock new game modes!

• Simple touch controls make play fun and easy! Or connect a gamepad for an arcade-like experience!

• Shoot for the top and compete in score and ranking categories with players all around the world!

Physical versions for the Switch version will be available to pre-order from 18th July, though distributors have not been announced yet. Keep an eye on Air Twister's official website for more details.

What do you think of Air Twister? Are you happy to see Suzuki revisit his roots? Let us know in the comments.