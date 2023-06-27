In 2022, renowned creator and industry figure Yu Suzuki revealed that his development studio Ys Net was creating an arcade-style shooter exclusively for Apple Arcade. Now, publisher ININ Games has revealed that the very game — which is a love letter and spiritual successor to Suzuki's Space Harrier — is coming to consoles, including Switch, on 10th November. (Thanks, Gematsu!)
Air Twister is a pretty interesting-looking shooter and was the first game released by Ys Net following Shenmue III. It caught our attention last year because of its similarities to Space Harrier, and Suzuki has also cited numerous influences from Sega rail shooters such as Panzer Dragoon and Rez. Instead of piloting a spaceship, you're a princess who rides a swan all while over-the-top music complete with choir singing (from Dutch composer Valensia) blast out of the speakers.
Intrigued? Here are some more details from the game's Apple Arcade page:
Soar through the sky battling against invaders in this all-new fantasy endless shooter from legendary game creator, Yu Suzuki. Players will assume the role of Princess Arch fighting back against bizarre invaders to save their planet from destruction. They’ll rain down their homing arrows to trace graceful arcs of light across beautiful, artfully crafted stages, before they pierce their foes. With a fun and easy touchscreen swipe-shooting gameplay mechanic, the destiny of the planet is in the player’s hands.
• Find something new every time you play in each of the 12 stages!
• Over 20 different creatures of the Vanguard will thwart your way and 10 unique bosses await your challenge at the end of the worlds!
• Collect Stars to power up your Princess and unlock new game modes!
• Simple touch controls make play fun and easy! Or connect a gamepad for an arcade-like experience!
• Shoot for the top and compete in score and ranking categories with players all around the world!
Physical versions for the Switch version will be available to pre-order from 18th July, though distributors have not been announced yet. Keep an eye on Air Twister's official website for more details.
What do you think of Air Twister? Are you happy to see Suzuki revisit his roots? Let us know in the comments.
Looks great to me! This is a Fantasy Zone I would love to dive into. Space Harrier with Panzer Dragoon lock-on mechanics, and a physical release, nonetheless!
"Get Ready!"
This looks awesome. It looks like a game like Panzer Dragoon.
I'm totally into this.
Looks pretty good, but it's published by ININ so I'll be skipping it. They lost my support with their Space Invaders collections. They first released a collection that was supposed to have a separate download for Arkanoid vs Space Invaders, but the download didn't start for some people, myself included. And then they released another, much more complete collection just a few months later. So yeah, I got my fingers burnt once, and will not give any money to ININ anymore.
Repeating ground textures, check.
Comically huge alien mushrooms, check.
Unexplained environmental polyhedra, check.
Welcome to the Fantasy Zone it is!
@KoopaTheGamer You sure we shouldn’t be blaming Taito themselves or maybe SquareEnix (who owns them). They sure seem to love overcharging and underwhelming whenever Space Invaders or other top tier Taito IP’s are involved (Bubble Bobble and Darius as well).
@masterLEON I don't know, but I've heard stories of something similar happening with ININ's Wonder boy releases. Apparently they released a small collection first and larger later (the same thing as for Space Invaders), but the large one had some fixes that never appeared on the first collection. While most of their releases are probably fine, I don't trust them enough to keep buying their games.
