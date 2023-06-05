Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Last weekend saw the opening qualifiers for Nintendo's official Splatoon 3 Championship 2023, pitting some of the world's best splatters against each other to see who would come out on top.

A part of the 'Nintendo Vs' lineup, this opening event saw four teams facing off across several different game modes — Splat Zones, Tower Control, Clam Blitz and Rainmaker — in an attempt to win a spot at the Splatoon 3 Championship 2023. The teams making an appearance in this round are Jackpot, Starburst, Last Resort and Duck Gang, each battling for the two qualifying spots.

The event was livestreamed on the official Nintendo of America YouTube channel yesterday, and you can now catch up with the entire event by watching this stream back at your own pace. We have linked the full qualifier at the top of this article for you to take a look at.

Of course, we won't give away which teams were victorious here, but you can expect to see phenomenal squid skills from all the players. We're excited to see what goes down in the event next.