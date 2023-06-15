Update: The Switch Online 64 controllers are once again available to those in the UK and Australia. They're extremely limited and you must have a Switch Online subscription to claim them:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Original Article: One great way to enhance the Switch Online N64 experience is by picking up one of Nintendo's wireless N64 controllers.

The problem is, they're rarely in stock, and when they are they sell out fast. If you happen to live in Australia, considering this your heads up that these controllers will be restocked this Thursday on 15th June 2023 at 12 pm AEST (thanks, Vooks.net).

One will set you back $69.95 AUD and each customer is limited to a maximum of four controllers per purchase. If we hear any controller restock updates for other regions, we'll let you know.