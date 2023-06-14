The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been ported and re-released on just about every platform under the sun at this point, and it appears to have paid off for Bethesda. Speaking to IGN this week, the game's director Todd Howard revealed how the legendary action RPG has now sold over 60 million copies worldwide since its arrival in 2011.

"We're sitting here, it's 12 years after Skyrim, we're looking at a game that has over 60 million copies [sold]."

According to GamesRadar+, this makes Skyrim the "seventh best-selling game of all time". It's placed it behind a number of other titles that have been re-released across multiple generations such as Tetris (520 million), Minecraft (with 238 million sales), Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V, and Mario Kart 8.

If you somehow haven't played Skyrim yet, we would highly recommend it. It's one of the greatest games of all time, is fantastic to play on the Nintendo Switch, and even includes some exclusive content and features. The anniversary edition was also released on the Switch in September last year.