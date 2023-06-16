Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Are you ready to take on the brutal challenge that is Rain World once again? We hope so, because the Rain World: Downpour DLC is right around the corner, launching on Switch on July 11th, 2023.

Boasting hundreds of new maps across ten new regions, along with five additional characters, two new game modes, and local co-op, the upcoming DLC is sure to extend your playtime with Rain World significantly.

Let's take a look at what's in store for us:

- Breaking New Ground to Explore - Survive and explore ten expansive new regions - featuring thousands of new maps, environments, creatures, and weather anomalies to discover - Five Additional Characters - Each with unique abilities, skill sets, gameplay style, and stories - Challenge Mode - Put your survivability to the test in multiple pre-constructed arena scenarios, adapting to each room as the difficulty increases - Safari Mode - Observe an ecosystem unfold! Revisit areas once explored safely through the eyes of an observer - control and play as other creatures in the game to influence the scene - Jolly Co-Op - Up to four local players can explore and survival all base-game campaigns in this local co-op mode. See if the power of friendship can overcome the treacherous world of Rain World

- Expedition Mode - A Rain World randomizer dropping you anywhere in the world with a task to complete some of the game's toughest challenges

Are you up for more Rain World? Did you complete the main game? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.