A fresh update is now available for Pokémon Unite, bringing the game up to version 1.10.1.1 and adding a new fighter in the process.

There have been a couple of additions this time around including the introduction of Leafeon into the mix and a brand new prize machine. It looks like the main focus, however, has been on removing bugs and making adjustments to certain fighter moves.

According to an official blog post from The Pokémon Company, it appears that one bug still remains which causes certain rank protection cards to behave as though they are for the previous season and prematurely expire. The team plans to patch this bug in a mid-July update.

We have gathered today's patch notes together for you to take a look at below (via Pokemon.com). Let's dive in.

Pokémon Unite Ver. 1.10.1.1 (Released 7th June 2023)

Update Details

Prize Machine Now Available

You can obtain prizes by throwing Poké Balls at them until their prize gauge reaches MAX! You can obtain new items as well as some items you may have missed out on in the past.

(You can use the Prize Machine every day at no cost. Prizes change daily.)

Results Screen: Battle Reports Improved

Battle reports have been moved to the results screen, and goal zone destruction information has been added.

Also, you can now view battle reports from within battle records.

Menu Screen: Edit Menu Function Added

An edit function has been added to the menu screen. You can pin a maximum of two buttons to the top of the menu.

Trainer Info Screen: Replay Function Added

A replay function has been added. You can now save and play replays.

You can access even more features by becoming a UNITE Club member.

Spectating: Screen Improved

The spectator mode screen has been updated.

Settings: Surrender Options Added

An option to automatically oppose a surrender vote has been added (plus other surrender-related settings).

Matchmaking: Matchmaking Screen Improved

The design of the matchmaking screen has been updated.

The Eevee Festival isn’t over yet! (2023-06-08 to 2023-06-22)

Leafeon joins the fun!

Bring your friends and battle it out together with different Eevee Evolutions!

Even more cute Holowear to come!

UNITE Club Membership Content Updated:

A function that saves Aeos gems for a short period of time has been added. Up to 200 unclaimed Aeos gems can be saved at a time. Up to 20 replays can now be saved. Members will receive two rank protection cards every month. Rank protection cards are only valid for the current season.

Battle Pass Updates

Ranked Match Updates

Shop Updates

Event Updates

Bug Fixes

Text Fixes

If the game has not been updated on your device, please restart the game to apply this update.

While the game is updating, you may not be able to connect to the server. If this occurs, please try again later.

Adjustment Details

Lapras

Whirlpool

Fixed a bug that caused the move’s effects to persist even after Lapras was knocked out.

Unite Move: Lapras Express

Fixed a bug that caused an ally Pokémon’s movement speed to stay increased if that ally was about to return to a goal before being carried by Lapras.

Cramorant

Boosted basic attacks

Fixed a bug that caused one single Arrokuda to fly back and forth between multiple opposing Pokémon and deal too much damage.

Glaceon

Icicle Spear

Fixed a bug that caused wild Pokémon hit by an ice crystal to take damage not only from the hit but also when the crystal shattered.

Clefable

Follow Me

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused provoked Pokémon to deal damage to allies with their moves.

Zacian

Ability: Intrepid Sword

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused consumed Aeos energy to return if Zacian used its Unite Move, Sovereign Sword, immediately after using a boosted move.

Comfey

Ability: Triage

Fixed a bug that caused Comfey to release from Zoroark if Zoroark used its Ability, Illusion.

What are you pleased to see this time around? Let us know in the comments.