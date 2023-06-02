Publisher Outright Games has revealed Paw Patrol World, a new open-world take on the popular children's TV series, coming to Nintendo Switch on September 29th, 2023.
Taking place around recognisable environments from the series, including Adventure Bay and Barkingburg, you'll be setting off on a mission to foil Mayor Humdinger and his Kitten Catastrophe Crew's plans to disrupt the Paw Patrol Day festival celebrations.
You'll be able to swap between all Pups from the show and utilise their unique abilities and vehicles as you solve puzzles, collect items, and complete missions. Paw Patrol World will feature both single-player functionality and couch co-op for two players.
Let's take a look at the key features:
- WORLD-SIZED FUN – Save the day all over Adventure Bay, Jake’s Mountain, the Jungle, and Barkingburg
- SNIFF OUT COLLECTIBLES – Use your pup treats to unlock new pup outfits, postcard stamps, emotes, vehicle stickers and more
- PLAY, RESCUE, EXPLORE – Experience a new PAW Patrol story, TV show flashback, plus bonus missions you’ll find as you explore
- ALL PAWS ON DECK – One or two players can control every PAW Patrol pup including Chase, Skye,
Will you be heading into Adventure Bay when Paw Patrol World launches in September? Let us know in the comments section below.
Comments (9)
0:11 is a true GTA moment
In regards to the highly anticipated paw patrol world and everybody 1-2 switch Tears of the kingdom will certainly walk away from the game awards without a single nomination competing against 2 gaming juggernauts that will cause us the rethink the core building blocks of modern game design
Obligatory tagging @Anti-Matter comment! Thought you might like this.
This does not look bad for young kids or Paw Patrol fans. Looks like it could be fun to explore the world of Adventure Bay. Seen a few clips of the show myself after a friend gave me a Skye drink topper as a surprise and was curious.
@Sunsy lol was thinking of tagging him myself 😂
I wonder what the skill level would be for this. My 4 year old LOVES Paw Patrol, and has mostly been able to play Tears of The Kingdom. She can't read or fight enemies, but she loves exploring
Open world and Paw Patrol are two terms I never thought I would hear together.
If this game had come out when I was younger I would probably have played this game so much.
Paw Patrol: Breath of the City
@Sunsy
Yeah it’s probably deceptive. I have 3 of these and every single one is a buggy unplayable mess that couldn’t keep a 6 year olds attention. The one based off the movie was particularly bad because the constant crashes meant I couldn’t even help my six year old through the first level.
