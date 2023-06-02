Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Outright Games has revealed Paw Patrol World, a new open-world take on the popular children's TV series, coming to Nintendo Switch on September 29th, 2023.

Taking place around recognisable environments from the series, including Adventure Bay and Barkingburg, you'll be setting off on a mission to foil Mayor Humdinger and his Kitten Catastrophe Crew's plans to disrupt the Paw Patrol Day festival celebrations.

You'll be able to swap between all Pups from the show and utilise their unique abilities and vehicles as you solve puzzles, collect items, and complete missions. Paw Patrol World will feature both single-player functionality and couch co-op for two players.

Let's take a look at the key features:

- WORLD-SIZED FUN – Save the day all over Adventure Bay, Jake’s Mountain, the Jungle, and Barkingburg



- SNIFF OUT COLLECTIBLES – Use your pup treats to unlock new pup outfits, postcard stamps, emotes, vehicle stickers and more



- PLAY, RESCUE, EXPLORE – Experience a new PAW Patrol story, TV show flashback, plus bonus missions you’ll find as you explore



- ALL PAWS ON DECK – One or two players can control every PAW Patrol pup including Chase, Skye,

Will you be heading into Adventure Bay when Paw Patrol World launches in September? Let us know in the comments section below.