We are entering the final lap of racing on Mario Kart Tour's Princess-themed weeks, but we now know what is around the next bend as the official @mariokarttourEN Twitter has given us a first look at the 'Mario vs. Luigi Tour' which will be heading our way from 14th June.

There are a whopping three classic tracks returning for this one, all of which we catch a glimpse of in the above reveal trailer. N64 Mario Raceway, GBA Luigi Circuit and GCN Waluigi Stadium will all be making their game debut in the upcoming tour, which will also see all racers split into two teams, supporting either Mario or Luigi.

You can find out which team your favourite racer falls into by checking out the breakdown below.

Here are the team members for the Mario vs. Luigi Tour in #MarioKartTour ! First up is Team Mario!

Here are the team members for the Mario vs. Luigi Tour in #MarioKartTour ! Here's Team Luigi! Which team are your favorite drivers on?

As is always the case, the announcement of the new season also brought with it the reveal of the upcoming Mii Racing Suits. This time, the Monty Mole and Waluigi suits will take centre stage — we are particularly fond of the latter.

The reveal also finished with a teaser of which outfits will be coming our way in Wave 35 — set to kick off at the end of this month — what do you think they will be?

It's time for Mii Racing Suits wave 34 in #MarioKartTour ! A new Mii Racing Suit is coming in the next tour. Check out the video for more information!

What are you the most excited to see added this time? Let us know in the comments.