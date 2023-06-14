A rating for LEGO 2K Goooal! has been spotted on The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea website by Gematsu. This suggested that the long-rumoured LEGO football game is potential on the horizon.

There were whispers about a LEGO football title way back in February 2022, following a report from VGC that stated that 2K Games had secured the LEGO license for a range of sports games. We know now that this report is at least partially true, as the open-world racer referred to in the report was LEGO 2K Drive, which launched just a few weeks ago.

The football/soccer game was originally meant to precede LEGO 2K Drive, but now it looks like it'll be the second of three games 2K will be releasing. This title is reported to be developed by Sumo Digital, and published by 2K Games.

While this isn't an official announcement by any means, we're fairly sure we'll be hearing from 2K Games about LEGO 2K Goooal! soon, as the brick is out of the bag after all. That also means we probably will be hearing about the third game, another sports game based on a major franchise.

We liked LEGO 2K Drive well enough on Switch, but the technical issues and lack of ability to share your vehicle creations left us wanting more. Hopefully, LEGO 2K Goooal! will at least improve on the tech side, if it comes to Switch, that is!